RRB NTPC exam 2020: Check this major update on exam city notification, syllabus, admit card

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC exam 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has eleased the exam cities for candidates appearing for the Non Technical Popular Categories, NTPC recruitment exams.

Around 23 lakh candidates have registered in the first stage computer-based test (CBT), which is scheduled to take place December 28 and January 13 in various cities across the country. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the RRB will hold First Stage CBT in multiple phases. The exam for remaining candidates will be held in subsequent phases.

Candidates can check and download details of their exam cities and date on official websites. It is to be noted that the link for viewing exam city centres and date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be activated on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the start of the exam.

The RRB in its notification mentioned, "The login to form will be available only between December 19, 21 hours 30 minutes to January 13, 23 hours 55 minutes.” For the candidates who might have forget their registration number, “the form will be available only between December 18, 21 hours 45 minutes to January 13, 23 hours 55 minutes."

RRB exam hall tickets will be available online for download from December 24.

"The link to view the exam city, date and download of travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to start of their exam," RRB in its notification mentioned.

The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the NTPC exam for recruitment to 35,208 vacancies in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the COVID-19 guidelines. Around 1.25 crore candidates had applied for the RRB NTPC examination 2020.

RRB NTPC exam 2020: How to check exam city centres and date:

STEP 1: Login to official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in

STEP 2: Click on RRB NTPC admit card 2020 download link.

STEP 3: Enter your login credentials.

STEP 4: Check all your details and click on the submit tag.

STEP 5: Download RRB NTPC exam 2020 CBT 1 admit card for future reference.

