RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 exam date 2026 announced; Check schedule and admit card details

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the schedule for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 exam 2026.

According to the official notification, the CBT 2 examination for Graduate Level posts under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 06/2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 29, 2026.

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Candidates who have qualified in the first stage of the recruitment process can now begin preparations for the next phase, which is a crucial step towards securing positions under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment drive.

The examination will be held in computer-based mode at designated centres across the country.

Exam city slip and travel authority

Ahead of the examination, RRBs will release the Exam City Intimation Slip, allowing candidates to check their allotted exam city and make necessary travel arrangements.

For eligible candidates belonging to reserved categories, travel authority details will also be made available along with the city intimation information.

RRB NTPC admit card release date

The admit cards, or e-call letters, will be issued a few days before the examination date through the respective regional RRB websites.

Candidates will be required to log in using their registration credentials to download the hall ticket. The admit card will contain important details such as the exam centre, reporting time, shift timing and candidate information.

RRB has reiterated that Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be carried out at examination centres. Therefore, candidates are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar details are updated and readily available to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the exam.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof.

They are also advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket and reach the examination centre well before the reporting time.

Electronic gadgets and prohibited items will not be allowed inside the examination venue.

The CBT 2 exam follows the recent declaration of RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 results, which shortlisted candidates for the second stage of the recruitment process.

Those who clear CBT 2 will move on to subsequent stages, including skill tests (where applicable), document verification and medical examination.