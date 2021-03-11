हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RSMSSB recruitment

RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 to be issued on March 12, check details at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is going to release the admit cards for the phase one recruitment exam for Stenographer on Friday (March 12). 

RSMSSB will be releasing the admit cards for the phase one recruitment exam for Stenographer on its official website. The candidates who have applied for the post of stenographer will need to go to the rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in to download their admit cards. 

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will be conducting the Stenographer recruitment examination on Sunday (March 21). According to the board, the examination will be conducted in two shifts. Paper one for the examination will be there from 8 am to 11 am. Paper two will take place from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Follow these steps to download the admit card for the Stenographer examination 2021

Candidates will need to visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates will require to click on the download the admit card tile

Candidates need to enter credentials such as registration number and date of birth and will need to log in

The RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen. The candidates are suggested to take a print out of this admit card.

RSMSSB recruitmentRSMSSB StenographerRSMSSB 2021
