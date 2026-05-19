SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 7,150 vacancies at sbi.co.in, Check eligibility and important dates

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application process for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 at sbi.co.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,150 Apprentice vacancies across different states and Union Territories.

Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official sbi.co.in from May 19, 2026. The SBI apprentice last date 2026 to submit the application form is June 8, 2026.

Also Read: RRB ALP recruitment 2026

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Candidates selected for the apprenticeship programme will receive practical banking training for one year, along with a monthly stipend.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates must keep track of the official schedule before applying online.

Application Start Date: May 19, 2026

Last Date to Apply: June 8, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: June 8, 2026

Exam Date: To be announced later

How to apply for SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the online application process:

Visit the official SBI careers website

Open the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification link

Register using email ID and mobile number

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload photograph, signature, and required documents

Pay the application fee online

Submit and download the confirmation page for future use

SBI Apprentice eligibility

Candidates applying for the apprenticeship programme must fulfill the educational qualification and age requirements mentioned in the official notification.

Educational Qualification

Applicants must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 20 years

Maximum Age: 28 years

Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Monthly Stipend and Training Period

Selected candidates will undergo a one-year apprenticeship training programme in SBI branches and offices across the country. During the training period, apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of ₹15,000. However, the apprenticeship does not guarantee permanent employment in the bank.

SBI apprentice selection process

The SBI Apprentice Recruitment selection process is expected to include:

Online written examination

Local language proficiency test

Document verification

Candidates must also be proficient in the local language of the state or UT they apply for.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying online to understand state-wise vacancies, reservation rules, exam pattern, and eligibility conditions.