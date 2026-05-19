SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 7,150 vacancies at sbi.co.in, Check eligibility and important dates
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official website sbi.co.in from May 19, 2026. The SBI apprentice last date 2026 to submit the application form is June 8, 2026.
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SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application process for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 at sbi.co.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,150 Apprentice vacancies across different states and Union Territories.
Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official sbi.co.in from May 19, 2026. The SBI apprentice last date 2026 to submit the application form is June 8, 2026.
Also Read: RRB ALP recruitment 2026
Candidates selected for the apprenticeship programme will receive practical banking training for one year, along with a monthly stipend.
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
Candidates must keep track of the official schedule before applying online.
- Application Start Date: May 19, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: June 8, 2026
- Last Date for Fee Payment: June 8, 2026
- Exam Date: To be announced later
How to apply for SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the online application process:
- Visit the official SBI careers website
- Open the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification link
- Register using email ID and mobile number
- Fill out the application form carefully
- Upload photograph, signature, and required documents
- Pay the application fee online
- Submit and download the confirmation page for future use
SBI Apprentice eligibility
Candidates applying for the apprenticeship programme must fulfill the educational qualification and age requirements mentioned in the official notification.
Educational Qualification
Applicants must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government.
Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 20 years
- Maximum Age: 28 years
Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms.
Monthly Stipend and Training Period
Selected candidates will undergo a one-year apprenticeship training programme in SBI branches and offices across the country. During the training period, apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of ₹15,000. However, the apprenticeship does not guarantee permanent employment in the bank.
SBI apprentice selection process
The SBI Apprentice Recruitment selection process is expected to include:
- Online written examination
- Local language proficiency test
- Document verification
Candidates must also be proficient in the local language of the state or UT they apply for.
Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying online to understand state-wise vacancies, reservation rules, exam pattern, and eligibility conditions.
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