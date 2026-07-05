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  • /SBI CBO Interview admit card 2026 released: Download hall ticket here

SBI CBO Interview admit card 2026 released: Download hall ticket here

Candidates shortlisted after the written examination can now access their interview admit cards online. Interviews are scheduled to begin from July 13.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
SBI CBO Interview admit card 2026 released: Download hall ticket here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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