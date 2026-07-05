/SBI CBO Interview admit card 2026 released: Download hall ticket here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview admit cards for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) Recruitment 2026.
Candidates who qualified in the written examination can now download their interview call letters from the official SBI Careers portal using their login credentials.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,050 Circle Based Officer posts across various circles in the country.
According to the official schedule, the interview process is expected to commence from July 13, 2026.
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the interview call letter along with the necessary documents mentioned in the recruitment notification on the day of the interview. The written examination results for the recruitment were announced on June 30, 2026.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their call letter:
Candidates should carefully verify the following details after downloading the call letter:
In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the SBI recruitment authorities before the interview date.
Candidates appearing for the interview should carry:
The SBI CBO recruitment process includes multiple stages—an online examination, screening, interview and a local language proficiency test, wherever applicable.
The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates' performance in the online examination and interview, as per the weightage prescribed by SBI.
Candidates are advised to download their interview call letters well in advance and thoroughly read all instructions mentioned on the admit card to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.
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