Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Jobs Career
  • /SBI Clerk 2026 recruitment update: Notification expected soon; Check important details here

SBI Clerk 2026 recruitment update: Notification expected soon; Check important details here

SBI Clerk Notification 2026 is expected to be released between August and September, offering Junior Associate posts across India. The selection process includes Prelims, Mains, and a language test, with no interview stage.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
SBI Clerk 2026 recruitment update: Notification expected soon; Check important details here
Image Credit: SBI Clerk Notification 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
SBI Clerk 2026 recruitment update: Notification expected soon; Check important details here
SBI Clerk Notification 20263 min ago
2
sbi atm as bedroom5 min ago
3
EPFO10 min ago
4
Auto news35 min ago
5
Relationship1 hr ago