हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SBI recruitment

SBI clerk exam 2021: Admit card for JA prelims released, know how to check

Candidates can download their call letters till August 29, 2021. 

SBI clerk exam 2021: Admit card for JA prelims released, know how to check

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday (August 17, 2021) released the admit card for the preliminary exam for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & sales). The SBI informed that the candidates can download their call letters till August 29, 2021. However, the admit card has been currently released for four cities -- Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad and Nashik.

Here's how to download admit card for SBI JA prelims:

1. Visit the official link at https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.

2. Find the 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)' option and click on it.

3. From the drop-down menu, click on 'Download Preliminary Exam Call letter for Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centers'.

4. You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to enter your login credentials.

5. Your admit card for SBI JA prelims will be displayed.

This is to be noted that SBI in May had postponed the preliminary exam for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & sales) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The preliminary exam for the Junior Associates post was scheduled to be held in June. 

Click here to check the direct link

Click here to check the official notification

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SBI recruitmentSBI Recruitment 2021Jobs
Next
Story

LIC recruitment 2021: Admit Card for prelim exams released, check how to download and other details

Must Watch

PT53M40S

Watch PM Modi's special conversation with Olympic Champions