SBI clerk exam 2021: Admit card for JA prelims released, know how to check

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday (August 17, 2021) released the admit card for the preliminary exam for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & sales). The SBI informed that the candidates can download their call letters till August 29, 2021. However, the admit card has been currently released for four cities -- Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad and Nashik.

Here's how to download admit card for SBI JA prelims:

1. Visit the official link at https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.

2. Find the 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)' option and click on it.

3. From the drop-down menu, click on 'Download Preliminary Exam Call letter for Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centers'.

4. You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to enter your login credentials.

5. Your admit card for SBI JA prelims will be displayed.

This is to be noted that SBI in May had postponed the preliminary exam for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & sales) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The preliminary exam for the Junior Associates post was scheduled to be held in June.

Click here to check the direct link

Click here to check the official notification