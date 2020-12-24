SBI Clerk Mains results 2020 declared; check sbi.co.in

The SBI Clerk Mains examination results 2020 has been declared and candidates who have appeared can check their results. The candidates who took the test can check the result online at sbi.co.in.

The results of SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains examination 2020 was declared on its official website by the State Bank of India (SBI). The recruitment drive is being held to fill 8,000 vacancies, of which, 7,870 are for regular and 130 are under the Special Recruitment Drive.

The SBI Clerk Mains examination 2020 was conducted on October 31 and November 7, 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the SBI Clerk Mains results 2020: Check here

How to check the SBI Clerk Mains results 2020:

* Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/career

* Click on the link that reads, “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/20)”

* The SBI Clerk Mains results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

* Download the results and keep a print for future use.