SBI Concurrent Auditor Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: 821 posts open for retired officers, Check eligibility, salary, last date, and how to apply

The State Bank of India has opened applications for 821 Concurrent Auditor posts on a contractual basis. This one's specifically for retired SBI officers and retired officers from SBI's former associate banks. If that description fits you, the application window is open from May 14, 2026, and closes on June 11, 2026. The recruitment falls under SBI's Internal Audit Department (IAD), Hyderabad.

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Who is eligible?

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Only retired SBI officers who completed superannuation at 60 years of age can apply. The grades covered are:

MMGS-III

SMGS-IV

SMGS-V

TEGS-VI

Preference will go to candidates with backgrounds in credit, audit work, or forex operations. A clean service record matters too. Candidates with major penalties or pending investigation cases on their record won't be considered.

Where are the vacancies?

821 posts are spread across different circles in India. Some of the larger allocations:

Circle Vacancies Jaipur 95 Mumbai Metro 80 Bengaluru 64 Maharashtra 61 Thiruvananthapuram 59 Bhubaneswar 57 Chennai 54 New Delhi 50

Important Dates

Application opens: May 14, 2026

Last date to apply: June 11, 2026

Interview date: To be announced on the SBI website

Age Limit and Contract Duration

The maximum age to apply is 63 years as of May 14, 2026. Once selected, the contract runs for a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years or until the candidate turns 65, whichever comes first. No age relaxation has been offered for reserved categories.

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Salary

Compensation is fixed monthly, based on the grade from which the candidate retired:

Grade Monthly Pay

MMGS-III ₹45,000

SMGS-IV ₹50,000

SMGS-V ₹65,000

TEGS-VI ₹80,000

On top of that, ₹2,000 per visit is paid for special audit assignments, branch audits, forex verification, and currency chest verification. That's a meaningful addition for active auditors.

What you won't get: PF, pension benefits, accommodation, or furniture. SBI has been explicit about that. The contract is contractual in every sense of the word.

Selection Process

This selection process is considered in two stages:-

1. First, shortlisting based on experience, eligibility, work profile, and suitability for the role.

2. Candidates who make it through are called for an interview worth 100 marks.

3. The final merit list is built entirely on interview performance.

4. If two candidates score identically, the older one gets preference.

Concurrent auditors

Selected auditors work within SBI's Internal Audit Department and are responsible for checking a range of banking operations:

Loan document verification

Audit compliance

Deposit account checking

Forex transaction review

Cash transaction verification

Day-to-day banking activity monitoring

All work is supervised by the relevant SBI audit office.

How to Apply

Online only. No hard copies, no exceptions. Here's the process:

Go to SBI's official careers website

Register online

Fill in the application form

Upload required documents

Submit before June 11, 2026

Documents to upload: Passport-size photograph, signature, ID proof, date of birth proof, PPO copy, experience details, and caste or EWS certificate if applicable. Files should be in PDF or JPG format as specified in the notification.

No application fee has been mentioned in the official notification. Check the website for any updates on that front.

Only one application per candidate will be accepted. Interview call letters will come via email only keep an eye on your inbox. No TA or DA will be provided for attending interviews. And the contract can be ended by either side with one month's notice.

For retired SBI officers who want to stay connected to the banking world, this is a legitimate and well-structured opportunity. 821 vacancies across India, a clear selection process, and a defined contract period. Get the application in before June 11.