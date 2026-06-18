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  • /SBI PO 2026 notification out for 1500 vacancies; Salary starts at Rs 48,000; check eligibility, age details here

SBI PO 2026 notification out for 1500 vacancies; Salary starts at Rs 48,000; check eligibility, age details here

SBI PO Recruitment 2026: According to the notification, SBI has announced a total of 1,500 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
SBI PO 2026 notification out for 1500 vacancies; Salary starts at Rs 48,000; check eligibility, age details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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