/SBI PO 2026 notification out for 1500 vacancies; Salary starts at Rs 48,000; check eligibility, age details here

SBI PO Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of 1,500 Probationary Officer (PO) posts across the country.
The SBI PO registration date 2026 process has begun on the official SBI website, and eligible candidates can submit their applications within the stipulated deadline.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SBI website for updates regarding exam dates and admit card releases.
According to the notification, SBI has announced a total of 1,500 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer.
The vacancies are distributed across various categories, including General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), as per government reservation norms.
Educational Qualification
Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government.
Students in their final year or semester may also apply provisionally, subject to fulfilling the graduation requirement within the prescribed timeline.
Age Limit
Applicants should be between:
21 years and 30 years of age
Age relaxation is applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories in accordance with government rules.
Application Fee
The application fee is as follows:
The fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, internet banking or UPI.
Selection Process
The SBI PO recruitment process consists of three stages:
Preliminary Examination
The preliminary test will include questions from:
Main Examination
Candidates qualifying the preliminary stage will appear for the Main examination, which includes:
Interview And Group Exercise
Shortlisted candidates will be called for:
The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates' performance in the Main examination and interview stage.
Selected candidates will receive a starting basic pay of approximately ₹48,480 per month, along with Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), City Compensatory Allowance (CCA), medical benefits, pension-related benefits and other perks.
The overall annual compensation package is significantly higher depending on the place of posting and allowances applicable.
Candidates can apply online by:
With 1,500 vacancies on offer, the SBI PO 2026 recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for graduates looking to build a career in the banking sector.
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