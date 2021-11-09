SBI PO Admit Card 2021 released at sbi.co.in, here's direct link to download

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday (November 8, 2021) released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the probationary officer (PO) 2021. The Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter has been released on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in.

The candidates who have applied for the SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Exam should note that the admit card will be available on sbi.co.in till November 27.

Check how to download SBI PO Prelims 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website of SBI (sbi.co.in).

On the homepage, click on the 'careers' option.

You will be taken to a new page, where you need to check the 'Latest Announcements' section.

In the 'Latest Announcements' section, check for the 'RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS' option and then click on the 'Download Preliminary Exam Call Letter'.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your 'Registration No / Roll No' and 'Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)' to log in.

Your SBI PO Prelims 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

This is to be noted that the Bank had announced over 2,000 SBI PO vacancies, of which, 324 are for Scheduled Caste (SC), 162 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 560 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 200 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 810 are for General category.