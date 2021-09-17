हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI SCO Exam 2021: State Bank of India releases admit card for Specialist Cadre Officers exam, here’s direct link to download

This recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts of the assistant manager- engineer (Civil) and 10 posts of the assistant manager- engineer (Electrical). 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for specialist cadre officers (SCO) exam. The candidates who are registered to sit in the examination can download the SBI SCO admit cards from the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in.

The candidates need to note that the call letters will be available on the website till September 25 and that this recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts of the assistant manager- engineer (Civil) and 10 posts of the assistant manager- engineer (Electrical). 

Additionally, the selection of the candidates will be on the basis of an Online Written Test and Interview. The SBI SCO online written test is scheduled to be conducted on September 25. Candidates also need to note that no hard copy of the call letter or acquaints yourself booklet will be sent by post. 

SBI SCO Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the current openings option in careers

Step 3: Now click on 'Download Call Letter for Online Exam' link 

Step 4: Login by entering required credentials 

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

SBI SCO Admit Card 2021 direct link to download 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
