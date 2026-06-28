Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Jobs Career
  • /SSC ASO LDCE 2026: Notification released for 341 Vacancies; Applications open till July 16

SSC ASO LDCE 2026: Notification released for 341 Vacancies; Applications open till July 16

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies in the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE).

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 01:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
SSC ASO LDCE 2026: Notification released for 341 Vacancies; Applications open till July 16

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
SSC ASO LDCE 2026: Notification released for 341 Vacancies; Applications open till July 16
SSC ASO lDCE 20261 min ago
2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi12 min ago
3
Welcome to the Jungle13 min ago
4
Narendra Modi25 min ago
5
most literate state in india33 min ago