/SSC ASO LDCE 2026: Notification released for 341 Vacancies; Applications open till July 16

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO)/Assistant Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2026, inviting online applications for 341 vacancies.
Eligible departmental candidates can apply through the official SSC website from June 25 to July 16, 2026.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies in the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE).
The examination is meant only for eligible serving government employees and is not open to the general public.
SSC has notified a total of 341 tentative vacancies, distributed as follows:
Reservation for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) is applicable in the CSS vacancies as per government norms.
The recruitment is exclusively for departmental candidates.
Eligible applicants include:
Candidates must carefully read the official notification to ensure they fulfil all eligibility conditions before applying.
The selection process consists of:
The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined performance in both stages.
The Computer-Based Examination will be conducted only at examination centres in Delhi-NCR. Candidates will be informed about the examination schedule and allotted centre through the SSC Northern Region website before the exam.
Eligible candidates can submit their applications by following these steps:
Candidates must ensure the hard copy reaches the SSC Northern Region office within the prescribed timeline.
SSC has advised candidates to submit only one application and complete both the online and departmental forwarding process within the stipulated deadlines.
Failure to send the verified hard copy through the proper channel may lead to rejection of the candidature.
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