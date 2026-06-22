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SSC CGL registration 2026 closes soon for 12,256 posts; Apply now

SSC CGL registration 2026: The recruitment drive aims to fill 12,256 vacancies across various ministries, departments and government offices under the Central Government.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
SSC CGL registration 2026 closes soon for 12,256 posts; Apply now

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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