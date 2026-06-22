/SSC CGL registration 2026 closes soon for 12,256 posts; Apply now

SSC CGL registration 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Examination 2026 today, June 22.
Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can apply through the official SSC website before the deadline.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 12,256 vacancies across various ministries, departments and government offices under the Central Government.
Candidates should keep the following documents ready before starting the application process:
Candidates can follow these steps:
The application fee for SSC CGL 2026 is ₹100 for General, OBC and EWS candidates. Women candidates and applicants belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and eligible Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from fee payment.
Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. Certain posts, such as Junior Statistical Officer and Statistical Investigator Grade-II, may require additional subject-specific qualifications.
As per the notification, age limits vary according to the post, generally ranging between 18 and 32 years, with relaxation available for reserved categories as per government norms.
Applicants are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues and ensure successful submission of their applications.
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