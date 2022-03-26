SSC GD constable 2021 result declared at ssc.nic.in, know how to check cut-off

SSC GD constable 2021 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday (March 25, 2022) declared the names of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the next stage of examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021.

The cut-off details are now available on SSC's official website at https://ssc.nic.in and the Commission informed that the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be placed on the SSC's website from March 28, 2022, to April 26, 2022.

Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will also be placed on the Commission's website from March 31, 2022, to April 30, 2022, and candidates can check their marks by using their Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password.

SSC GD constable 2022 result: How to check cut-off

Candidates need to visit the Staff Selection Commission website at https://ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, they need to click on the “Result” link.

Candidates then need to click on the “Constable-GD” link on the exam section.

Click on the "SSC GD result 2021" from the result section.

SSC GD Constable result PDF will open where cut-off details can be checked

It is notable that the Staff Selection Commission had conducted Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 in the Computer Based Mode from November 16, 2021, to December 15, 2021.

Live TV