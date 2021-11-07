हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SSC GD Constable

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 released! Direct link, steps to download here

The SSC GD Constable examination will be conducted from November 16 to December 15, 2021. 

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission has released SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021. The candidates need to note that the exam will be conducted from November 16, 2021. 

The commission has released admit card for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF And Rifleman (Gd) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 (Paper-I) on the regional websites. 

The aspirants who wish to sit in the SSC GD Constable examination 2021 can also download their admit cards from the official website – ssc-cr.org. It may be noted that the admit cards will not be sent by post but will be available on SSC website as well as on the website of CRPF on crpf.gov.in. 

The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted by the Commission only in English and Hindi. The SSC GD Constable examination will be conducted from November 16 to December 15, 2021. 

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 download link here 

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021: How to download 

Step 1. Visit the official site or regional websites of SSC

Step 2. On homepage, click on “SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021” link 

Step 3. Enter the candidate’s login details and click on submit

Step 4. Your SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Duly check the details in the admit card and download it for future reference

Candidates must note that the recruitment drive will fill up to 25,271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles. 

