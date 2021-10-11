SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Admit card expected soon on ssc.nic.in, check exam dates and other details here

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card of GD constable exam 2021 soon. Candidates can check the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in to download the admit card.

As per media reports, the admit card can be released by end of October or early November. Citing the official notification, News 18 reported that GD constable exam 2021 provisional admit card will be released two weeks before examination. SSC GD constable exam 2021 will start from November 16 and last till December 15.

The admit card will not be sent by post but will be available on SSC website as well as on the website of CRPF on crpf.gov.in.

The registration process for SSC GD constable exam 2021 was held from July 17 to August 31.

Exam details:

SSC GD constable exam 2021 will be conducted in English and Hindi. The prelims exam will be computer-based with objective-type and multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There will be 100 questions. It is to be noted that there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates who clear the prelims, mains and personality test will be selected for the posts.

Vacancy details:

The recruitment drive will fill up to 25,271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles.

Pay Scale:

Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the SSC website.

