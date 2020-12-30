SSC releases result calendar 2020-21, here's result dates of SSC CGL,CHSL,JHT and CPO exams

In a good news for lakhs of SSC aspirants, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the latest update on SSC result 2020-2021 calendar where it has published a notice with result dates of SSC JE result, SSC CHSL Tier 1 result and SSC JHT 2020 Paper 1 Result , SSC CGL Tier 2 Result , SSC CPO 2020 Paper 1 Result.

It is to be noted that the results for these exams were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The result calendar released by the SSC includes the dates on which results are going to be announced for different competitive Exams.

SSC Result 2020 Calendar

Here's the calendar for SSC result dates as mentioned in the official SSC Result 2020 calendar.

SSC JE Examination, 2018 (Final Result): 11.01.2021

SSC CHSL Examination, 2019 (Tier-I): 15.01.2021

SSC CPO Examination 2018 (Final Result): 20.01.2021

SSC JHT Paper-1 2020 Result: 20.01.2021

SSC CGL Tier 2 2019 Result: 20.02.2021

SSC CPO Paper 1 2020: 26.02.2021

SSC JE Paper 1 2019: 26.02.2021

SSC MTS 2019 Final Result: 05.03.2021

Delhi Police Constable 2020: 15.03.2021

SSC CGL 2018 (Final Result): 31.03.2021

SSC Examinations Important Dates

The list of SSC examinations that have been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 Exam For Remaining candidates: 12.10.2020 to 16.10.2020, 19.10.2020 to 21.10.2020 and 26.10.2020

SSC JE 2019 Paper 1: 27.10.2020 to 30.10.2020 & 11.12.2020

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Exam 2020: 06.11.2020, 09.11.2020 and 10.11.2020

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Exam 2019: 24.12.2020 to 30.12.2020

SSC CPO Paper 1 2020 exam: 23.11.2020 to 26.11.2020

SSC JHT Paper 1 2020: 19.11.2020

SSC CGL Tier 2 2019 exam: 15.11.2020 to 18.11.2020

Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police Examination 2020: 27.11.2020; 30.11.2020, 1.12.2020 to 3.12.2020, 7.12.2020 to 11.12.2020 and 14.12.2020.