SSC Selection Post Phase 9 exam dates announced, admit cards released- Check here

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 exams will now be conducted on March 14, 15, and 16. 

Image credit: Pixabay (Representational image)

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Examination-2021 which was postponed earlier in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab due to the 2022 Assembly elections. The commission has also issued the admit cards for the exams.

As per the new schedule, SSC Selection Post Phase 9 exams will now be conducted on March 14, 15, and 16. "The Computer Based Examination for Selection Post Examinations (Phase IX) 2021 postponed earlier for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab due to General Elections (Legislative assembly) will now be conducted on 14th, 15th and 16th March 2022,"  read the official notice.

Click Here For Official Notice

Candidates can visit the SSC website and download the admit cards at https://ssc.nic.in/

Click here to Download Admit Cards.

 

