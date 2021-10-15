Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment 2021: Apply for 119 Food Safety Officer posts at mrb.tn.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited applications for Food Safety Officer posts. TN MRB is going to fill 119 vacancies of the Food Safety Officer on temporary basis in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

It may be noted that the application process began on October 13. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MRB- www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

The candidates must note that the last date to apply is October 28.

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 119 vacancies of the Food Safety Officer on temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department.

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment: Application fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 700. Candidates from the SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category have to pay Rs 350 as application fee.

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in the written examination / CBT, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of the Government of Tamil Nadu and other conditions prescribed in the notification.

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of Tamil Naidu MRB- www.mrb.tn.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage click on “online registration’’ link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4, Fill the application form with required details

Step 5. Upload all the documents required yo complete registration

Step 6, Pay the application fee

Step 7. Take a prinout for future reference

