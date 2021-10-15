हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Recruitment 2021

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment 2021: Apply for 119 Food Safety Officer posts at mrb.tn.gov.in, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MRB- www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment 2021: Apply for 119 Food Safety Officer posts at mrb.tn.gov.in, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited applications for Food Safety Officer posts. TN MRB is going to fill 119 vacancies of the Food Safety Officer on temporary basis in the organisation through this recruitment drive. 

It may be noted that the application process began on October 13. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MRB- www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

The candidates must note that the last date to apply is October 28.

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment: Vacancy details 

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 119 vacancies of the Food Safety Officer on temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department.

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment: Application fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 700. Candidates from the SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category have to pay Rs 350 as application fee.

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in the written examination / CBT, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of the Government of Tamil Nadu and other conditions prescribed in the notification.

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment: Direct link to apply

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of Tamil Naidu MRB- www.mrb.tn.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage click on “online registration’’ link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4, Fill the application form with required details

Step 5. Upload all the documents required yo complete registration

Step 6, Pay the application fee

Step 7. Take a prinout for future reference

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Recruitment 2021job alertGovernment jobRecruitmentJobs in Indiasarkari naukriJob
Next
Story

RRC Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway invites applications for 3093 Apprentice posts on rrcnr.org, details here

Must Watch

PT3M8S

Art fair returns after pandemic hiatus in United Kingdom