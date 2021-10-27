हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TN MRB recruitment

TN MRB recruitment 2021: Registration reopens for assistant medical officer posts, details here

TN MRB recruitment 2021: The revised deadline to apply for the 173 vacancies is November 10. 

TN MRB recruitment 2021: Registration reopens for assistant medical officer posts, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has reopened the application process for the recruitment of assistant medical officers. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of TN MRB at mrbonline.in/. 

The revised deadline to apply for the posts is November 10, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 173 vacancies. 

Vacancy details:

Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha): 112 posts

Assistant Medical Officer (Ayurveda): 5 posts

Assistant Medical Officer (Homoeopathy): 13 posts

Assistant Medical Officer / Lecturer Grade-II (Yoga and Naturopathy): 35 posts

Assistant Medical Officer (Unani): 8 posts

In an official order notified on October 26, TN MRB said, “Applications are invited only through online mode up to 10.11.2021 for Direct Recruitment to the post of Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, Yoga and Naturopathy) on temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Medical Service. Candidates who had already applied and paid the fee amount as per the earlier Notification dated:14.08.2020 need not apply again.” 

Selection process:

Candidates will have to appear for a test which will be conducted in computer-based format in November. 

“The question paper will be set in Tamil only and will contain 200 objective questions each. There will be no negative mark for the wrong answer,” the official notification added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TN MRB recruitmentTN MRB recruitment 2021Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board
Next
Story

TCS Recruitment 2021: Attention MBA freshers, few days left to apply at tcs.com; check eligibility and other details here

Must Watch

PT8M41S

Explained: What is Broken Heart Syndrome?