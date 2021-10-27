TN MRB recruitment 2021: Registration reopens for assistant medical officer posts, details here

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has reopened the application process for the recruitment of assistant medical officers. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of TN MRB at mrbonline.in/.

The revised deadline to apply for the posts is November 10, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 173 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha): 112 posts

Assistant Medical Officer (Ayurveda): 5 posts

Assistant Medical Officer (Homoeopathy): 13 posts

Assistant Medical Officer / Lecturer Grade-II (Yoga and Naturopathy): 35 posts

Assistant Medical Officer (Unani): 8 posts

In an official order notified on October 26, TN MRB said, “Applications are invited only through online mode up to 10.11.2021 for Direct Recruitment to the post of Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, Yoga and Naturopathy) on temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Medical Service. Candidates who had already applied and paid the fee amount as per the earlier Notification dated:14.08.2020 need not apply again.”

Selection process:

Candidates will have to appear for a test which will be conducted in computer-based format in November.

“The question paper will be set in Tamil only and will contain 200 objective questions each. There will be no negative mark for the wrong answer,” the official notification added.

