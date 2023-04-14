TNPSC DEO Admit Card 2023 Released On tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Here
TNPSC DEO Admit Card 2023 is now available on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the hall ticket.
TNPSC DEO Admit Card 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the District Educational Officer (Group – I C Services) admit cards. Candidats who are scheduled to the appear for the DEO exam can now download their admit cards from the official website - tnpsc.gov.in.
Here's How To Download TNPSC DEO Admit Card 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website - tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads - "TNPSC admit card link for the District Educational Officer (Group – I C Services) post"
Step 3: Entre your login credentials like application number, date of birth etc
Step 4: Click on 'submit' and your TNPSC DEO Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the TNPSC DEO admit card and save it for future reference.
TNPSC DEO Admit Card 2023 Direct Link
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is scheduled to conduct the written exam for the District Educational Officer (Group – I C Services) in the School Education Department on April 20, 2023.
