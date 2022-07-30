TSLPRB Admit Card 2022: The Telangana Sate Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the hall tickets or admit cards for the preliminary written exam of Sub-Inspector (SCT) recruitment on Saturday (July 30). Candidates can download their TSLPRB SI hall tickets 2022 from the official website- tslprb.in.

Here's how to download TSLPRB hall ticket 2022

Visit the official website tslprb.in

On the home page, click on "Download Hall Ticket" tab

Sign in by entering your registered mobile number and password

Download your TSLPRB SI hall ticket

The written test, which is a part of the recruitment drive to fill 554 SCT SI Civil and equivalent posts, will take place on August 7, from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates whose Hall Tickets could not be downloaded may send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006,” reads the TSLPRB notification.

“Once the printout is taken, Candidates have to affix (with gum / adhesive – do not use staples / pins) their passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with their Application Form) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail. Hall Ticket without the passport photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of Preliminary Written Test and Admission to Examination shall be denied to such Candidates who come to the Examination Centers without proper Hall Tickets,” TSLPRB stated in a notification.



