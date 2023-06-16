UGC NET 2023 Admit Card For June Phase 2 Out On ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

UGC NET Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET 2023 Admit Card for the seconf phase of examination that is scheduled to be conducted from June 19 to June 22. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Steps To Download UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Phase 2

Step 1: Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads "UGC Net June 2023 admit card"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Click on submit and yiur UGC NET 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the UGC NET Result 2303 Admit Card for phase 2 and take printout for exam day

UGC NET 2023 Exam Date

NTA will conduct the UGC NET 2023 exams for ohase 2 for various subjects from June 19 to June 22. Candidates can chck the time table for the UGC NET 2023 Exam here.