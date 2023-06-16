topStoriesenglish2622548
NewsJobs Career
UGC NET 2023 ADMIT CARD

UGC NET 2023 Admit Card For June Phase 2 Out On ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

UGC NET 2023 Admit Card For Phase 2 exams are now available on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download UG NET hall tickets.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UGC NET 2023 Admit Card For June Phase 2 Out On ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

UGC NET Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA  has released the UGC NET 2023 Admit Card for the seconf phase of examination that is scheduled to be conducted from June 19 to June 22. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Steps To Download UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Phase 2

Step 1: Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads "UGC Net June 2023 admit card"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your application number, date of birth and security pin

UGC NET 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link

Step 4: Click on submit and yiur UGC NET 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download the UGC NET Result 2303 Admit Card for phase 2 and take printout for exam day

UGC NET 2023 Exam Date

NTA will conduct the UGC NET 2023 exams for ohase 2 for various subjects from June 19 to June 22. Candidates can chck the time table for the UGC NET 2023 Exam here.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile