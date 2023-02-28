topStoriesenglish2578001
UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Phase 3 Exam City Slip Released On ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Advance Intimation Slip Here

UGC NET 2023 Phase 3 Exam city slip is now available on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to download advance intimation slip.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 03:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UGC NET 2022 Phase 3 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC Net December 2022 Intimation slip for the Phase 3 exam. Candidates who are scheduled to appear in the UGC NET 2023 Phase 3 exam can now download the UGC NET exam city slip from the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their UGC NET 2023 intimation slip following the simple steps given below or through the direct link given below.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Date

The NTA will conduct the UGC NET 2022 Phase 3 exam for the December cycle between March 3 and March 6 for 8 subjects. 

Here's how to download UGC NET 2022 Exam City Slip

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link that reads- "Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your credentials like Application Number, DOB etc

Step 4: Click on Submit and your UGC NET 2022 Exam City Slip will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the UGC NET Advance intimation slip and save it for future reference

UGC NET 2022 Advance Intimation Slip Direct Link

