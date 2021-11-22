UGC NET: Admit cards released for exams on November 24, 25 and 26, direct link here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday ( 22 November issued the admit cards for the University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2020 and June 2021. The exams for days 4, 5, and 6 are scheduled for November 24, 25, and November 26 respectively.

Candidates can download their admit cards or hall tickets for exams on these days from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Direct Link To Download UGC NET Admit Card

UGC NET: Here’s how to download your admit card

Step1: Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step2:Click on the link for admit cards

Step3: Enter application number and date of birth

Step4:The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step5:Download the admit card and take a printout for future references.

Notably, UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles exam are scheduled for 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 November and 01, 03, 04, and 05 December 2021.

