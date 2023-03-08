UGC NET December 2022 Phase-4 Admit Card RELEASED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct Download Link Here

UGC NET 2022-23: National Testing Agency, NTA released UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase IV. Candidates who will appear for UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV examination can download the admit card through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The phase 4 UGC NET December 2022 exam is set to be held on March 11 and March 12, 2023. The Phase IV examination will be conducted for 4 subjects on March 11 to March 12, 2023. On March 11, the exam will be conducted form Sociology, Computer Science and Applications and on March 12, the exam will be conducted for Law, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management).

"In case any candidate encounters difficulty in downloading/checking the admit cards for UGC NET December 2022- Phase IV, he/she can call on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in," NTA stated in a statement on releasing the UGC NET December 2022 phase 4 admit card.

UGC NET December 2022 Exams: Here’s How To Download Admit Card

- Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the admit card and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Applicants should verify that their names, pictures, and other personal information, such as the NTA UGC NET application form number, are accurate on the NTA UGC NET admit card and report any errors to the conducting authority. UGC NET 2023 Phase 3 is going on and the Phase 4 will begin from March 11, 2023. The NTA released the Phase 5 City Slip today. Candidates can download them from the official website of UGC NET.