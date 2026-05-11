Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification out; Check eligibility, salary and last date

Union Bank of India has released an official notification for 1865 Apprentice posts. The vacancies fall under the Human Resource Vertical, Manpower Planning and Recruitment Division at the Central Office in Mumbai. If you've completed graduation in any discipline, you're eligible to apply. The online application window opened on April 29, 2026 and closes on May 19, 2026. Applications go through the official website only - unionbankofindia.bank.in.

Also Read: RRB ALP recruitment 2026 notification released for 11,127 posts; check age limit, eligibility, fee and more

Union Bank of India 2026 Recruitment: Key Details

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Detail Info Post Apprentice Total Vacancies 1865 Application Mode Online only Start Date April 29, 2026 Last Date May 19, 2026 Job Location Across India Official Website unionbankofindia.bank.in

Dates to Keep in Mind

The application portal went live on April 29. You've got until May 19 to submit. Don't wait for these last-minute technical issues are real, and the bank won't accept applications through any other channel. Online only, no exceptions.

Who's Eligible?

The qualification bar is kept simple. A graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution is all you need academically. No specific stream is required.

On age: the minimum and maximum limits are specified in the official notification. Reserved category candidates — SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and others will get age relaxation as per government rules. Check the notification directly for the exact numbers.

How Selection Works

There are four stages:

Online Written Examination

Local Language Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

You move forward only by clearing each stage. The local language test is worth noting it's not something every recruitment drive includes, so factor that in when preparing.

Where to Get Updates

Stick to the official website for everything - application links, admit cards, result announcements, any changes to the schedule. Don't rely on third-party sources for anything that matters.

unionbankofindia.bank.in

1865 vacancies spread across the country, open to any graduate — it's a wide net. If banking is where you want to start, the window's open until May 19. Read the official notification thoroughly before you apply, and get your application in well before the deadline.