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UP PCS 2026: Registration extended; Check new date, vacancies, eligibility and application process

UPPSC has extended the last date for PCS 2026 applications to August 3, giving candidates more time to complete their registration. The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 vacancies across various posts.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
UP PCS 2026: Registration extended; Check new date, vacancies, eligibility and application process
Image Credit: UPPSC PCS 2026 and Magnific

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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