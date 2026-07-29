/UP PCS 2026: Registration extended; Check new date, vacancies, eligibility and application process

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the deadline for PCS 2026 applications, so anyone who hasn't applied yet now have more time to complete their registration. It's a great opportunity for those candidates who is preparing for government jobs in Uttar Pradesh.
The new deadline for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2026 is August 3, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official UPPSC website.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 500 vacancies across different posts. The official notification was released on June 25, 2026, and applications opened the same day, under Advertisement No. A-1/E-1/2026.
OTR has to be done before the application form itself. Skip it, and there's no submitting the online application at all.
Notification release date: June 25, 2026
Application start date: June 25, 2026
Last date to apply and pay fee: August 3, 2026
Last date for correction and fee reconciliation: August 10, 2026
A graduate degree from a recognised university is a must. The age limit of candidates must be between 21 and 40 years as of July 1, 2026 though reserved category candidates get age relaxation, per government rules.
The application fee is different for each category:
UR/OBC/EWS: Rs 125
SC/ST: Rs 65
Ex-servicemen: Rs 65
PwD: Rs 25 (processing fee only)
Candidates interested in UP PCS 2026 should make use of the extended deadline and complete their application on time. It is advisable to avoid last-minute submissions and regularly check the official website for updates regarding the exam schedule and further process.
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