UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For More Than 4000 Posts At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Exam Pattern And Other Details Here

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) will conclude the registration process for Sub Inspector posts on September 11, 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. To be eligible, applicants must first complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process before filling out the form. The entire application process is online, and no applications will be accepted after the deadline. The registration process began on August 13, 2025, and candidates can submit the application fee until September 13, 2025. Through this recruitment drive, the Board aims to fill a total of 4,543 Sub Inspector vacancies in the department.

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Application Start Date: August 12, 2025 Application Closing Date: September 11, 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment: September 11, 2025 Examination Date: To be announced Admit Card Release: Available before the exam Result Declaration: Updates will be shared on the official website

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The selection process will include a written examination followed by a physical efficiency test. The written exam will carry a total of 400 marks and consist of 160 objective-type questions. Each section—General Hindi, Basic Law/Constitution/General Knowledge, Numerical and Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude/Intelligence/Reasoning—will have 40 questions. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

Candidates who qualify in the written test will then have to undergo document verification and a physical standard test, both of which will be of a qualifying nature. Depending on the number of vacancies, the Board will shortlist candidates for these stages based on merit in the written exam.

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website of UPPBPB: uppbpb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for UP Police SI Recruitment 2025.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your registration details.

After completing the registration, log in using your credentials.

Fill out the application form carefully and pay the required application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Candidates are required to pay the application fee within the prescribed time frame in order to complete the application process successfully. The fee structure is Rs 500 for General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, while candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) need to pay Rs 400.