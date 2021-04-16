हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest exam 2020 final result declared

The UPPSC held an interview round on April 13 in which at least 3 candidates remained absent.

UPPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest exam 2020 final result declared
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final results of the Assistant Forest Conservator / Regional Forest Officer Exam 2020. Altogether, 12 candidates have been shortlisted for the 12 vacancies released by the UPPSC. 

The UPPSC had on April 6, 2021, declared the result of the written exam for Assistant Forest Conservator / Regional Forest Officer Exam 2020. In the written exam, 26 candidates were declared successful for the next interview round. 

The UPPSC held an interview round on April 13 in which at least 3 candidates remained absent. Meanwhile, the final exam results are available on the official website of the commission, which is http://uppsc.up.nic.in.

Live TV

UP Public Service Commission secretary Jagdish shared the information. 

