/UPPSC PCS recruitment 2026 begins for 500 vacancies; Apply till July 27

UPPSC notification 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2026 at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Those candidates who are nterested and eligible can submit their applications through the official UPPSC website from June 25 to July 27, 2026.
The recruitment drive aims to fill around 500 vacancies across various Group A and Group B administrative posts under the Uttar Pradesh government.
Candidates are advised to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process before filling out the online application form, as OTR is mandatory for applying.
Candidates must know that they should not wait until the last date to submit their applications to avoid technical issues.
According to the notification released by the comission, the recruitment drive is being conducted for approximately 500 vacancies.
However, the number is provisional and may increase or decrease depending on the requirements of various state government departments.
Educational Qualification
Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification by the last date of application.
Certain posts may require additional qualifications as specified in the official notification.
Age Limit
As on July 1, 2026, candidates must:
Upper age relaxation is applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories in accordance with Uttar Pradesh government rules.
Candidates are required to pay the prescribed application fee while submitting the online form. The category-wise fee structure is available in the official notification. Applications submitted without successful fee payment will not be accepted.
The UPPSC PCS selection process consists of three stages:
Only candidates qualifying each stage will be eligible to appear for the subsequent phase of the recruitment process.
Candidates can follow these steps to apply:
Applicants should keep the following documents ready before filling out the application form:
Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying and ensure that they meet the eligibility conditions prescribed by the commission.
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