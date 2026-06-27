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UPPSC PCS recruitment 2026 begins for 500 vacancies; Apply till July 27

UPPSC notification 2026: The recruitment drive aims to fill around 500 vacancies across various Group A and Group B administrative posts under the Uttar Pradesh government.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 02:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
UPPSC PCS recruitment 2026 begins for 500 vacancies; Apply till July 27

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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