UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Around 3,600 vacancies for Medical Officer Grade-II, check details here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification for around 3,600 posts of Medical Officer Grade-II (Level-2). The posts are either Gazetted or temporary.

Eligible candidates can apply till June 28, 2021, on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Total posts (3,620):

Gynaecologist – 590, Anaesthetist – 590, Paediatrician – 600,

Pathologist – 75, General Surgeon – 590, General Physician – 590,

Ophthalmologist – 75, Radiologist – 75, Psychiatrist – 75

Orthopedician – 75, ENT Specialist – 75, Dermatologist – 75,

Microbiologist – 30, Forensic Specialist – 75, Public Health Specialist – 30

Eligibility criteria:

For all posts, the age limit is between 21-40 years.

MBBS degree from a university recognised by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or an undergraduate medical degree recognised under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019’

Postgraduate degree (3 years) in the concerned speciality, or Postgraduate medical diploma with at least one year of experience in the concerned speciality

There is a relaxation of 5 years in age criteria for SC/ST/OBC candidates. For ex-servicemen, the relaxation is of 3 years

Application fee:

For general and backward category applicants - Rs 105

For SC/ST and ex-servicemen category candidates - Rs 65

For handicapped candidates - Rs 25

Application Procedure:

1: Goon the official link: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

2: Click on the notification under the 'activity dashboard.'

3: Go through the user instructions for any query or click directly on the ‘Apply’ tab.

4: Now, click on the Registration icon adjacent to your desired post.

5: Register yourself and then fill in the required details in the application form.

6: Upload all the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form.

7: Save a copy of the filled form. If required, take a printout for future reference.

Selection procedure:

If a large number of applications are received, the commission may hold a screening test which will be communicated in due course of time.

