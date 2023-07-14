trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635503
NewsJobs Career
UPSC 2023

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 OUT On upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Downlaod Hall Ticket Here

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 is now available on the official website of UPSC- upsconline.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download hall tickets.

Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 OUT On upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Downlaod Hall Ticket Here

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 on the official website upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the  Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination-2023 can now check and download the admit card through the official wesites of UPSC - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Here's How To Download UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

cre Trending Stories

Step 2:  On the homepage, Click on UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 link 

Step 3: Login by rentring the required credentials 

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link

Step 4: Click on Submit and your UPSC CAPF admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the UPSC CAPF admit card and download 

Step 6:  Take print out for the future reference

UPSC CAPF 2023 Exam  Dtae, Time

UPSC CAPF Exam will be conducted on August 6, 2023 two shifts- first shift from 10 am and second shift from 2 pm. It may also be noted that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:50 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 P.M. for the Afternoon Session

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded