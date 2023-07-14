UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 OUT On upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Downlaod Hall Ticket Here

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 on the official website upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination-2023 can now check and download the admit card through the official wesites of UPSC - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Here's How To Download UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.



Step 2: On the homepage, Click on UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 link

Step 3: Login by rentring the required credentials

Step 4: Click on Submit and your UPSC CAPF admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the UPSC CAPF admit card and download

Step 6: Take print out for the future reference

UPSC CAPF 2023 Exam Dtae, Time

UPSC CAPF Exam will be conducted on August 6, 2023 two shifts- first shift from 10 am and second shift from 2 pm. It may also be noted that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:50 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 P.M. for the Afternoon Session