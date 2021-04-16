UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2021: Application process for 150 post starts, check details

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandant Recruitment in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The notification is released on the UPSC official website upsconline.nic.in. Interested candidates can go to the website in order to apply for the post.

The notice number 08/2021-CPF released on Thursday (April 15) mentions that the UPSC CAPF’s Assistant Commandant recruitment exam will be held on August 8.

The online application process has begun and the last date to apply for the post is May 5.

Online applications can be withdrawn from May 12 to May 18. This recruitment includes 35 posts of BSF, CRPF 36, CISF 67, ITBP 20, SSB 1 posts. A total of 159 posts are being recruited. There are 13 vacancy backlog vacancies among them.

The age limit varies from 20 to 25 years. Candidates who are born before 2 August 1996 and not later than 1 August 2001 can apply. SC, ST will get 5 years of relaxation and OBC will get three years of relaxation.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical efficiency test followed by an interview. The written examination will be held on 8 August 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts, 10 to 12 and 2 to 5 pm.

There will be two papers in the written examination for this recruitment. Paper-1 and Paper-2. Paper- I will have General Ability and Intelligence - 250 marks - Objective Type Questions. Paper 2- General Studies, Essays and Comprehension - 200 marks. This will be followed by PET and medical tests. Negative marking will also be done for wrong answers.

Except for women, SC, ST candidates, all other candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200. Fees can be paid at SBI or by Visa / Master / RuPay Credit / Debit Card or SBI Internet Banking.

