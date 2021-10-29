हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC CMS

UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released, here’s how to download at upsc.gov.in

The link to download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021 will remain active till November 21. 

UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released, here's how to download at upsc.gov.in
Representational image

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission Combined Medical Services (UPSC CMS) Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official UPSC website on upsc.gov.in. 

The link to download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021 will remain active till the exam day. The UPSC CMS exam will be conducted on November  21, 2021 in two shifts. 

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official UPSC website on upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link ‘UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021’ on the homepage

3. Login using your credentials including Registration Id and Roll Number

4. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference 

In case of any query or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, candidates can inform on the email: - web-upsc@nic.in (For Technical Problem), uscms-upsc [at]nic[dot] in (For Applicant Data Problem). 

Remember to carry the hall ticket on the exam day without which candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. 

