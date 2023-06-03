topStoriesenglish2617277
UPSC IES ISS Admit Cards 2023 Out On upsconline.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets Here

UPSC IES/ISS Admit Cards 2023 are now available on the official website - upsconline.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download UPSC hall tickets.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 04:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UPSC IES, ISS Admit Card 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Indian Economic Service (IES)/  Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exams 2023 on the official website upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the examination can now download their UPSC IES Admit Card 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Steps To Download UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC"

Step 3: Now click on the link for Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 Admit Card

Step 4: In the newly opened tab entre your registration number, date of birth etc 

Step 5: Now-click on the "Submit" button and your UPSC IES/ISS Admit Card  will appear on the screen

Step 6: Now download the UPSC IES/ISS Admit Card and take a printout for the exam day

UPSC IES/ISS Admit Card 2023 Direct Link

UPSC is scheduled to conduct the IES and ISS exams on June 25, 2023 to fill up a total of 51 vacancies, of which 18 vacancies are for Indian Economic Service and 33 for Indian Statistical Service.

