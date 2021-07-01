हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC

UPSC NDA, NA 1 2021 result declared at upsc.gov.in, check your roll number, other details

As per the commission’s notification over 8,207 candidates have qualified for the next round. These candidates will be required to register themselves online on the Directorate General of Recruiting website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2021. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check their scores on the official website of the commission- upsc.gov.in.

The candidates need to keep their roll numbers handy while checking the results as it has been declared in PDF format in which roll numbers of the selected candidates are mentioned. 

The candidates who have cleared the examinations and have been selected for the next round will have to sit in the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview rounds, which will be held from January 02, 2022.

The important point to note here, for the candidates, is that they need to register with the same email ID as provided in the UPSC online application.

Here’s direct link to check NDA and NA 1 result 2021 for written test

The candidates must note that the registration must be done within 2 weeks from the date of declaration of the written exam.

