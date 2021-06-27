हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Recruitment 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Commission issues revised exam calendar

According to the revised calendar, UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 and Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2021 will be held on October 10. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on June 27.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Commission issues revised exam calendar
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a revised calendar for various exams for 2021-22 session. The revised calendar is available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Various exams have been delayed due to the prevailing situation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the revised calendar, UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 and Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2021 will be held on October 10. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on June 27.

UPSC Civil Services 2021 main exam will be conducted from January 7, 2022, and IFS main exam will be conducted from February 27, 2022.

“The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration if the circumstances so warrant. Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15 and January 16, 2022. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 to commence on February 27, 2022, and will continue for 10 days till March 8, 2022,” read the official notification.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2021:

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021: October 10, 2021

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021: October 10, 2021

Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination, 2021: July 16, 2021

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021: November 21, 2021

N.D.A. and N.A. Examination (II), 2021: November 14, 2021

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021: January 7, 2022 (5 days)

C.D.S. Examination (II), 2021: November 14, 2021

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021: February 27, 2022

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021: August 8, 2021

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Recruitment 2021UPSC Recruitment 2021Union Public Service Commission
Next
Story

ITBP Recruitment 2021: Golden chance to get into Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force under sports quota, check details here

Must Watch

PT9M9S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Govinda's performance on 'Indian Pro Music League'