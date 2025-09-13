UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Begins For 213 Medical Officer, Lecturer And Other Posts At upsc.gov.in- Check Selection Process And Other Details Here
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, details below.
UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened applications for the posts of Medical Officer, Lecturer, and several other positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 213 vacancies in the organisation. The deadline for submitting applications is October 2, 2025.
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Number of vacancies
- Additional Government Advocate: 5 vacancies
- Additional Legal Adviser: 18 vacancies
- Assistant Government Advocate: 1 vacancy
- Deputy Government Advocate: 2 vacancies
- Deputy Legal Adviser: 12 vacancies
- Lecturer (Urdu): 15 vacancies
- Medical Officer: 125 vacancies
- Accounts Officer: 32 vacancies
- Assistant Director: 3 vacancies
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility
Applicants interested in the above-mentioned posts can refer to the Detailed Notification available here for information on educational qualifications and age criteria.
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” tab, available on the homepage.
Step 3: After this, click on the ORA registration link and then register.
Step 4: Next, apply for the posts by filling out the form.
Step 5: Now, make the payment, and then submit the form.
Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.
UPSC Recruitment 2025; direct link to download official notice here
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern and selection process
The minimum qualifying marks in interviews, whether the selection is based solely on an interview or through a Recruitment Test followed by an interview, are set as follows: UR/EWS – 50 marks, OBC – 45 marks, and SC/ST/PwBD – 40 marks, out of a total of 100 marks.
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees
An application fee of Rs 25/- is applicable for all candidates, except for Female, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates, who are exempted from paying the fee. The payment can be made in cash at any SBI branch, through net banking of any bank, or via Visa/Master/Rupay credit/debit cards or UPI.
