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NewsJobs CareerUPSC Recruitment 2026 notification out: 194 vacancies available, check post-wise details, eligibility, and how to apply
UPSC RECRUITMENT 2026

UPSC Recruitment 2026 notification out: 194 vacancies available, check post-wise details, eligibility, and how to apply

Union Public Service Commission has announced 194 vacancies for various posts, including Deputy Controller and Scientist-B. Eligible candidates can apply online before June 12, 2026, after checking the detailed eligibility and selection process.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 27, 2026, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • UPSC has released a new recruitment notification for 2026.
  • The Union Public Service Commission is looking for candidates for different roles.
  • If you are eligible and interested, you can apply online through the official UPSC website.
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UPSC Recruitment 2026 notification out: 194 vacancies available, check post-wise details, eligibility, and how to applyUPSC recruitment 2026

UPSC has released a new recruitment notification for 2026. The Union Public Service Commission is looking for candidates for different roles such as Deputy Controller, Scientist-B, Assistant Director, and many others. If you are eligible and interested, you can apply online through the official UPSC website.

Also Read: SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 7,150 vacancies at sbi.co.in, Check eligibility and important dates

Important details

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Total vacancies: 194, spread across different departments and roles. The application deadline is June 12, 2026. Don't leave it to the last day.

Full List of Posts

Posts Vacancies
Airworthiness Officer 25
Deputy Controller 44
Manager 8
Junior Technical Officer 6
Scientific Officer 2
Deputy Superintending Archaeological Engineer 4
Associate Professor 2
Lecturer 2
Scientist-B 46
Deputy Director 11
Joint Assistant Director 6
Assistant Executive Engineer 2
Assistant Director 26
Assistant Controller of Mines 5
Research Officer 2
Assistant Director / Registering Officer (Antiquities) 1
Driller 1
Tourist Officer 1

Eligibility

Each post has its own requirements, educational qualifications, age limits, and work. Go through the detailed notification on the official UPSC website and check the criteria specific to the role you're applying for.

How selection works

Depending on the post, the process will either be an interview directly or a recruitment test followed by an interview.

Minimum qualifying marks in the interview are:-

UR: 50 out of 100

OBC: 45 out of 100

SC / ST / PH: 40 out of 100

Application fee

The fee is Rs. 25. Payment can be made via debit card, credit card, UPI, or internet banking. Simple enough.

That said, certain categories don't pay at all. SC and ST candidates are exempt, as are Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and female candidates. OBC, EWS, and general category male candidates need to pay the full amount.

Also Read: India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 OUT: Here's how to download scorecard at indiapost.gov.in

How to Apply

1. Go to the official UPSC website

2. Find the relevant recruitment notification

3. Fill in the application form

4. Upload your documents

5. Pay the fee if applicable

6. Submit and save a copy for your records

194 posts across a wide range of fields. The deadline is June 12. Check the eligibility, read the notification properly, and get the application in on time. That's really all there is to it.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Samta Pahuja

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