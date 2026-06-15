/UPSC recruitment 2026: Over 400 govt job vacancies announced across ministries; Apply before July 3

UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for more than 400 vacancies under its Direct Recruitment Scheme.
Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in
According to the official notification, UPSC has advertised over 400 vacancies across 98 different posts in various Central Government ministries, departments, and Union Territory administrations.
The online application process began on June 13 and will remain open until July 3, 2026, at 6 PM.
The recruitment drive offers opportunities in technical, scientific, academic, administrative, engineering, and medical fields. Some of the major vacancies include:
Multiple vacancies for Junior Scientific Officers, Scientists, Medical Officers, Research Officers, Assistant Directors, Lecturers, Principals, and Assistant Registrars.
The eligibility requirements vary depending on the post. Candidates are advised to carefully review the official notification for details related to educational qualifications, age limits, work experience, and other requirements before submitting their applications.
Step 1: Visit the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal.
Step 2: Register and log in using the required credentials.
Step 3: Select the desired post and complete the application form.
Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.
Step 5: Pay the application fee, if applicable.
Step 6: Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.
The vacancies are spread across several ministries, including Agriculture, Defence, Civil Aviation, Health and Family Welfare, Environment, Finance, Home Affairs, AYUSH, and Mining.
Recruitment has also been announced for positions in Union Territory administrations such as Ladakh and the Andaman and Nicobar Administration.
Candidates seeking Central Government jobs are advised to complete their applications well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues.
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