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UPSC recruitment 2026: Over 400 govt job vacancies announced across ministries; Apply before July 3

UPSC Recruitment 2026: According to the official notification, UPSC has advertised over 400 vacancies across 98 different posts in various Central Government ministries, departments, and Union Territory administrations. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
UPSC recruitment 2026: Over 400 govt job vacancies announced across ministries; Apply before July 3

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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