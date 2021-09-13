UPSC Recruitment: Various vacancies announced for Assistant Professor posts, check details

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various Assistant Professor posts. The vacancies have been announced at upsconline.nic.in and interested candidates can apply online.

The last date to apply is September 30, 2021.

Check all the details below:

UPSC Recruitment: Name of posts and number of vacancies

Assistant Professor (Chemistry) -- 01

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg.) -- 01

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg.) -- 02

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control Instrumentation Engg.) -- 01

Assistant Professor (Mathematics) -- 01

Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.) -- 01

Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg. ) -- 01

UPSC Recruitment: Qualifications

Assistant Professor (Chemistry):

(i) Good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level in Chemistry from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

(ii) The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC/CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

(iii) Candidate with PhD Degree awarded in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for award of PhD Degree) Regulation 2009 are exempted from the requirement of NET/SLET/SET.

(iv) NET/SLET/SET shall not be required for such Masters Programmes in discipline for which NET/SLET/SET is not conducted.

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg): First class Master’s degree in Electrical Engg

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg): First class Master’s degree in Electronics & Communication Engg

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg/Control Instrumentation Engg): First class Master’s degree in Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control & Instrumentation Engg.

Assistant Professor (Mathematics):

(i) Good academic record with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level in Mathematics from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

(ii) The candidate must have cleared the NET conducted by the UGC/CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

(iii) Candidate with PhD Degree awarded in accordance with the UGC.

(iv) NET/SLET/SET shall not be required for such Masters Programmes in discipline for which NET/SET/SLET is not conducted.

Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg/ Production Engg): First class Master’s degree in (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.)

Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg): First class Master’s degree in Mechanical Engg.

UPSC Recruitment: Age limit

Assistant Professor (Chemistry) -- 40 years

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg.) -- 38 years

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg.) -- 40 years

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control Instrumentation Engg.) -- 38 years

Assistant Professor (Mathematics) -- 35 years

Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.) -- 35 years

Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg.) -- 38 years

While some of the vacancies have been announced for unreserved candidates, the others have been announced for reserved candidates. Click here to check the official notification.