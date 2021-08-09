UPSESSB PGT 2021: Admit card released, get direct link to download in here

Lucknow: Admit cards for the postgraduate teacher (PGT) exam that is scheduled for August 17 and 18 have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), Prayagraj. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website: upsessb.org

The recruitment exam for trained graduate teachers (TGT) concluded on Sunday (August 8)

This year, a total of 11.84 lakh candidates have applied for the 15,198 posts of TGT and PGT on offer, including 12,603 posts of TGT and 2,595 posts of PGT.

According to the board officials, 13 posts of PGT Home Science had received 13,175 applications while for 99 posts of PGT Maths, 29,759 people applied.

As per the board officials, the UPSESSB had received a total of 4,73,401 applications for PGT’s 23 subjects.

