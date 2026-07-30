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  • /UPSSSC Excise Constable result 2026: Mains list out; Check your status, cut-off and salary details here

UPSSSC Excise Constable result 2026: Mains list out; Check your status, cut-off and salary details here

UPSSSC has declared the Excise Constable Result 2026, with 32,891 candidates shortlisted for the mains exam based on PET 2025 scores. The commission also released category-wise cut-off marks and increased total vacancies to 820 posts.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
UPSSSC Excise Constable result 2026: Mains list out; Check your status, cut-off and salary details here
Image Credit: UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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