/UPSSSC Excise Constable result 2026: Mains list out; Check your status, cut-off and salary details here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the Excise Constable Result 2026. Along with it, the commission's released the shortlist and the category-wise cut-off marks. If you applied for the exam, the result is available on the official website.
The Excise Constable Recruitment 2026 result is available on UPSSSC's official site. Log in with your details, and you'll see your scorecard.
Originally, this drive was for 722 posts. Applications were conducted from June 4 to June 24, 2026. Then the commission added 98 more vacancies on top of that, bringing the total to 820.
32,891 candidates made the cut for Mains. That's based on Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 scores, normalised scores included.
The commission has clearly stated that candidates who scored zero or negative marks in PET 2025 were not considered for shortlisting.
Here's how the cut-offs break down by category:
Unreserved (UR): 69.13
OBC: 69.13
EWS: 69.13
SC: 66.80
ST: 52.86
Women: 69.03
Dependents of Freedom Fighters: 54.28
Ex-Servicemen: 43.10
Outstanding Sportspersons: 50.56
Candidates selected for the Excise Constable post will get a salary under Pay Matrix Level-3. The pay ranges from ₹19,900 to ₹63,200 per month. Along with this, they will also receive other allowances and benefits as per Uttar Pradesh government rules.
Here's the process:
Visit the official UPSSSC website.
Click "Excise Constable Result 2026."
Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, and the captcha code.
Click the submit button to log in.
Your scorecard shows up on screen.
Download it and save it
This result marks a real step forward for candidates chasing a government job in Uttar Pradesh. With over 32,000 shortlisted, mains isn't going to be easy; competition's fierce. Candidates are advised to start preparing seriously for the next stage and keep checking the official website for further updates.
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