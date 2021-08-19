UPSSSC PET: Admit card released for UPSSSC PET examination, check details here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection has released the admit card for its preliminary examination which is to be held on August 24, 2021.

Students can download the admit card from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The examination will take place in offline mode in two-shift- from 10 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM. Over 20 lakh candidates have registered for the examination to be held each in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

How to Download:

Step 1: Go to the official website — upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on PET admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth, gender, and the verification code

Step 4: The UPSSSC PET 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same.

Exam pattern:

The exam will be conducted for two hours.

Question paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions.

1 mark for every correct answer and .25 will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Questions will be asked from Current Awareness, General Hindi, Elementary Mathematics, and others.



