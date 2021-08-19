हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Recruitment 2021

UPSSSC PET: Admit card released for UPSSSC PET examination, check details here

The UPSSSC PET admit card has been released. Exam will be conducted on August 24, 2021 in two shifts. 

UPSSSC PET: Admit card released for UPSSSC PET examination, check details here
Image credits: Twitter/ Zee media

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection has released the admit card for its preliminary examination which is to be held on August 24, 2021.

 

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS!

 

Students can download the admit card from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

 

The examination will take place in offline mode in two-shift- from 10 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM. Over 20 lakh candidates have registered for the examination to be held each in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

 

How to Download:

Step 1: Go to the official website — upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on PET admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth, gender, and the verification code

Step 4: The UPSSSC PET 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same.

 

Exam pattern:

The exam will be conducted for two hours.

Question paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions.

1 mark for every correct answer and .25 will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Questions will be asked from Current Awareness, General Hindi, Elementary Mathematics, and others.
 

  

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Recruitment 2021government examsUPSSSC 2021UPSSSC examination
Next
Story

Civil Services Prelims to be conducted in Leh for the first time on October 10

Must Watch

PT5M17S

India's statement in UNSC on Afghanistan crisis, "terrorism cannot be justified at any cost"