UPTET 2021: Admit cards released at updeled.gov.in, get direct link to download here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) on Friday (November 19) released the admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. Candidates can download the admit card through the official: updeled.gov.in.

It is important for candidates to note that the UPTET 2021 examination will be held on November 28 in two shifts, from 10 am to 12.30 pm for the primary level and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm for the junior level.

UPTET 2021: Here's how to download your admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for UPTET 2021 on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link for UPTET 2021 admit card link available on the new page.

Step 4: Fill in the required credentials and submit.

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the admit card and download it.

Step 7: Take a printout of the admit card future references.

Notably, the answer key for UPTET 2021 will be issued on December 2, 2021 and candidates will be allowed to challenge the answers in the key till December 6, 2021. The UPTET 2021 results are expected to be declared on December 28, 2021.

