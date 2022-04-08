UPTET 2021 Result declared at updeled.gov.in, here’s how to check

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 result has been declared by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) today (April 8). Candidates can check the UPTET 2021 result on updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 final answer key for primary and upper primary levels was released on Thursday.

As many as 20 lakh candidates had participated in the UPTET 2021 exam, which was held at 2,736 exam centres across the state.

In the primary level examination, out of 11,47,090 candidates who appeared, 4,43,598 have been declared pass, while out of 7,65,921 candidates who sat in the upper primary examination 2,16,994 have cleared the UPTET exam.

UPTET 2021 result: How to download

1. Visit the official UPBEB website at updeled.gov.in.

2. Click on‘UPTET Result 2021’ link on the homepage.

3. Login using registration number, OTP, and captcha.

4. UPTET Final Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

How to access UPTET result if website is down?

In case website is not working, candidates can use these helplines:

UP TET Helpline Number: 0532-2466769 / 2466769

UP TET Email: uptethelpline@gmail.com

After being cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak, UPTET 2021 was finally conducted again on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates registered for the UPTET 2021, out of which 12,91,627 were for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level.

UPTET is a minimum qualification required to teach in primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

