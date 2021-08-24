WB Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, get direct link to download here

Kolkata: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) released WB Judicial Service Prelims exam admit card 2021 on Tuesday (August 24, 2021). The admit card can be downloaded from the official site of WBPSC: wbpsc.gov.in

It is important to note that the WB Judicial Service Prelims examination is scheduled for September 12, 2021.

WB Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2021: Here’s How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of WBPSC: wbpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on WB Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: Check-out the admit card displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take out a print.

Candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the examination and take a printout thereof on and from August 24. The appearing candidates will have to show the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venue for appearing at the specific examination.

Candidates are directed to carry identical two stamp size photographs along with identity proof in original such as Madhyamik or equivalent examination pass certificate/ admit card which bears a photograph of its rightful owner or passport or pan CARD or UID no. card or EPIC or Driving License and the printout of the e-Admit Card at the venue of the examination.

