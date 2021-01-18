Zee Rozgar Samachaar: 7th Pay Commission latest news --Check out UPSC job vacancy on upsconline.nic.in; salary up to Rs 2.08 lakh plus NPA

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced job vacancy for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology).

The total number of vacancies announced for this post is 7. Interested and eligible candidate can apply for the post till January 28, 2021. This will be a permanent job, while candidates will be eligible for the 7th CPC (Central Pay Commission) pay and perks after successful completion of the recruitment process.

The pay band under Level-11 in the pay matrix is between Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700 Plus NPA. For more details, interested candidates can check at the official UPSC website — upsconline.nic.in.

Here are important details for you

Age

UPSC notification says that candidate's age should not exceed 40 years (General candidates) as on the normal closing date and not exceeding 45 years (Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes candidates) as on normal closing date in respect of vacancies reserved for them. Not exceeding 43 years (Other Backward Classes candidates) as on normal closing date in respect of vacancies reserved for them.

"Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/ U.T. Government Servant upto Five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time. For Age concession applicable to some other categories of applicants, please see relevant paras of the ‘Instructions and Additional Information to Candidates for Recruitment by Selection." the notification says.

EDUCATION

A recognized MBBS degree qualification. Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from.

EXPERIENCE

At least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree.

Candidates will be under a probation period of One year and the posting could be anywhere in India. Alternatively, you can click this link for complete details on the job post.

